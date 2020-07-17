Lucas County COVID cases and hospitalizations rise sharply

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The number of COVID cases is growing by the day in Lucas County.

“We are elevated,” explains Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski, who says we’ve seen cases and hospitalizations climb over the past few weeks. “We’re back to where we were April/Mayish where we had a number of different days where we spiking, so we’re there. We had a number of days when we were in the 40s and even 60 positives in a day.”

On Thursday, Zgodzinski announced that Dr. David Cadigan had been named the new Medical Director at the Health Department. Cadigan wasted no time digging into what new medical studies say is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID: wearing masks.

Cadigan says there has been a lot of new realization as to the less obvious ways the virus can be spread from asymptomatic carriers. It’s not just coughing and sneezing. “You will spread a lot more virus if you’re an asymptomatic carrier through the air,” he explains. “You’re taking a deep breath and speaking loudly.”

