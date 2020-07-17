Advertisement

MAC delays fall sports; football unchanged

Conference eyes September 3 for fall sports start.
Mid-American Conference releases statement Thursday night delaying start of a number of fall sports.(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The usual August start for a number of sports in the Mid-American Conference won’t be happening this year, according to the MAC office Wednesday night. That means field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country competition will now be delayed until September 3rd.

The conference says it made the move out of caution for the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and others involved.

The start of those other sports is now aligned with the start of the football season...for now.

The conference says it will continue to monitor the situation and its potential impact on the fall schedule.

