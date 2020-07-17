MAC delays start to fall sports season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The start of the fall season for Mid-American Conference sports has been pushed back until September 3.

The affected sports are men's and women's soccer, field hockey, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country.

Mid-American Conference releases statement Thursday night delaying start of a number of fall sports. (WTVG)

The decision applies to exhibition and non-conference games. It will align the rest of the fall sports with the start of football.

Rescheduled games affected by the postponed start will be determined by each member institution.

