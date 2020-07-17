MAC delays start to fall sports season
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The start of the fall season for Mid-American Conference sports has been pushed back until September 3.
The affected sports are men's and women's soccer, field hockey, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country.
The decision applies to exhibition and non-conference games. It will align the rest of the fall sports with the start of football.
Rescheduled games affected by the postponed start will be determined by each member institution.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.