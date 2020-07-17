Advertisement

MHSAA announces fall sports will start on time

The association is planning for potential interruptions due to COVID-19 as well
The MHSAA announced plans to begin fall sports on a traditional schedule.(WJRT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Fall sports will start on time in Michigan with contingency plans for potential interruptions due to COVID-19.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced their plan to stick to the traditional schedule Friday. Currently, football practices are scheduled to begin August 10, with all other fall sports starting practice Aug. 12.

The MHSAA Representative Council, along with the MHSAA 19-member legislative body, met virtually with MHSAA staff Wednesday to discuss ideas for playing sports in August. The Council will meet again July 29.

In a press release, the MHSAA says it will move forward with playing sports as scheduled but will delay the start of some of all fall sports if the situation dictates it.

The press release expands on the next steps if sports are delayed, “The next step in the plan’s progression calls for lower-risk Fall sports that can be played to be completed, with higher-risk Fall sports postponed until later in the school year. If all Fall sports must be suspended, they will be rescheduled during a reconfigured calendar that would see Winter sports begin in November followed by the conclusion of Fall and Spring seasons potentially extending into July 2021.”

The Council also reportedly considered swapping traditional fall and spring sports but decided that was not a feasible plan.

“Football, girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving and boys soccer during the Fall are considered moderate or high-risk sports because they include athletes in close contact or are played indoors; they were considered the impetus for potentially switching all Fall sports to Spring. But traditional Spring sports – girls soccer and girls and boys lacrosse – carry similar risk, negating the value of making that full season switch. Moving only selected Spring sports, like all low-risk to Fall, was not considered sound because it would force student-athletes to pick between sports they’ve previously played.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

