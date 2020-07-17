Advertisement

Perrysburg Schools to unveil fall plan

Perrysburg to take a hybrid approach to the beginning of the school year
Perrysburg Schools Central Office
Perrysburg Schools Central Office(WTVG)
By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - School districts in the area have started announcing their plans for the fall school year. Today, it’s Perrysburg’s turn.

In a virtual meeting to be broadcast at 7:30 this morning on Facebook Live, Perrysburg Schools plans to unveil an overview of its fall plans.

Perrysburg Schools superintendent Tom Hosler said the schools will be taking a hybrid approach that blends in-class and distance learning. Mondays will be distance across the district, giving a day for cleaning and for medically-fragile students to visit campus, if need be. Elementary students will attend school the other four days, whereas secondary students will spend two days on campus.

High school buses will be repurposed for the younger students, meaning there will be no busing for high schoolers.

There is no set plan yet for fall sports.

This plan is complex, taking many variables into account, such as what to do if a student suddenly needs to quarantine for 14 days. The plan is meant to evolve as the virus does, so things could look different depending on how quickly the virus is spreading.

“The only thing that we’re pretty much assured of is that no one’s going to be exactly happy with everything, and we aren’t, either. But this is the very best we can do to be in the best position to be able to be flexible moving forward. Not an easy time, but I think we’re taking the right steps,” Hosler said.

The plan will also include a full remote option for students who cannot come into school at all.

There will be a second meeting on Monday evening that will dig into the nitty gritty details of the plan.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Red Cross chapter needs help

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pandemic has led to a shortage of blood donations and new volunteers.

Coronavirus

Lucas County COVID cases and hospitalizations rise sharply

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
New medical director stresses the importance of wearing masks.

News

Williams County woman convicted on animal cruelty charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Theresa Taylor was seen on surveillance video mistreating dogs in her former grooming business

Education

Scholarship fund set up in name of slain UT football player

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship Fund will annually award a scholarship to a former Rocket football player who has completed his athletic eligibility and is planning to attend graduate school or is completing his bachelor's degree.

News

Dump truck involved in rollover crash in Ottawa Hills

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The dump truck was heading north on Talmadge when it rolled over and spilled dirt on the roadway.

Latest News

News

Former assistant fire chief charged for alleged sexual contact with underage female

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Garrow was arrested on a two-count felony warrant for criminal sexual conduct 4th degree and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

News

Win tickets to see Blake Shelton at Field of Dreams Drive In

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Enter for a chance to win tickets.

News

TARTA, TMACOG looking for community input

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The survey is open to Toledo area residents.

News

Masks now required in Lucas County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Many people in the surrounding suburbs of Toledo still have mixed feelings about masking up.

News

How to report businesses not obeying the City of Toledo mask ordinance

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Businesses do not have to serve you if you don't wear a mask.