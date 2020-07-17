Perrysburg Schools to unveil fall plan

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - School districts in the area have started announcing their plans for the fall school year. Today, it’s Perrysburg’s turn.

In a virtual meeting to be broadcast at 7:30 this morning on Facebook Live, Perrysburg Schools plans to unveil an overview of its fall plans.

Perrysburg Schools superintendent Tom Hosler said the schools will be taking a hybrid approach that blends in-class and distance learning. Mondays will be distance across the district, giving a day for cleaning and for medically-fragile students to visit campus, if need be. Elementary students will attend school the other four days, whereas secondary students will spend two days on campus.

High school buses will be repurposed for the younger students, meaning there will be no busing for high schoolers.

There is no set plan yet for fall sports.

This plan is complex, taking many variables into account, such as what to do if a student suddenly needs to quarantine for 14 days. The plan is meant to evolve as the virus does, so things could look different depending on how quickly the virus is spreading.

“The only thing that we’re pretty much assured of is that no one’s going to be exactly happy with everything, and we aren’t, either. But this is the very best we can do to be in the best position to be able to be flexible moving forward. Not an easy time, but I think we’re taking the right steps,” Hosler said.

The plan will also include a full remote option for students who cannot come into school at all.

There will be a second meeting on Monday evening that will dig into the nitty gritty details of the plan.

