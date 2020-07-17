Advertisement

Scholarship fund set up in name of slain UT football player

A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who was killed in a July 7 shooting. (Photo from UT Athletics)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A memorial scholarship fund has been created in the name of Start graduate and University of Toledo football player Jahneil Douglas, who was killed in a July 7 shooting.

The Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship Fund will annually award a scholarship to a former Rocket football player who has completed his athletic eligibility and is planning to attend graduate school or is completing his bachelor's degree.

Preference will be given to student-athletes from the city of Toledo, and applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

"Jahneil was a beloved member of our football program and Rocket family, so we felt it was appropriate to honor his memory with a scholarship fund that will benefit future Rockets," UToledo Vice President and Athletic Director Mike O'Brien said in a press release.

Rockets football coach Jason Candle said Douglas was an inspirational teammate and the scholarship will allow Douglas' memory to live on.

"Jahneil was an inspirational teammate who sought to positively impact every individual that he encountered," Candle said. "Although JD is no longer with us, his impact will continue to be felt at the University of Toledo. Through the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship Fund, an individual will have the opportunity to pursue a post-graduate education after playing football at the highest collegiate level. We are incredibly thankful for the Toledo community's generosity, which will allow JD's legacy to live on at the University of Toledo."

Friends, family and Rocket fans can make a gift or pledge to the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship Fund at the UToledo Foundation here.

