TARTA, TMACOG looking for community input

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA and TMACOG are asking area residents to take an online survey to help them identify community resources for transportation, understand the gaps and unmet needs, and to develop strategies to address those gaps and unmet needs.

The groups are working to update the Locally Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for the Toledo Urbanized Area, which includes all of Lucas County, and portions of Wood County and Monroe County, Michigan.

The survey, open until August 14, is also available by contacting Marissa Bechstein at 419-241-9155 or bechstein@tmacog.org.

TARTA and TMACOG will hold a public meeting from 6-7 p.m. August 27 to discuss and seek input on the plan. More details will be shared at tarta.com.

