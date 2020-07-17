Advertisement

Williams County woman convicted on animal cruelty charges

Theresa Taylor was seen on surveillance video mistreating dogs in her former grooming business
In this screen shot from a surveillance video, Theresa Taylor can be seen roughly handling a dog in her former grooming business. (Photo from The Blade)
In this screen shot from a surveillance video, Theresa Taylor can be seen roughly handling a dog in her former grooming business.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Williams County woman who was caught allegedly abusing animals at her grooming business has been found guilty of five of six counts against her in Fulton County.

Theresa Taylor, 64, of Bryan, was previously indicted by a grand jury for tormenting, beating, and acting cruelly against dogs in August 2019 at her former business in Archbold.

The court found Taylor guilty on five counts of cruelty to a companion animal.

Surveillance tape from Taylor's business showed separate incidents during which she roughly handled two dogs.

Taylor's husband, Philip Taylor was sentenced in October to 12 months in prison for shooting and killing four companion dogs. That sentence will be served concurrently with a 30-month sentence he received after pleading no contest for having weapons under disability.

In a previous interview with 13abc, Taylor said the images on the video is simply disciplining the animals as she grooms what she calls “difficult dogs.”

“I’ve never hurt a dog in my life. Those dogs may get spankings for being bad dogs but I’ve never hurt a dog in my entire life,” Taylor at the time.

