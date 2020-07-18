COVID testing sites backed up in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Now that Lucas County is declared a red alert area for COVID, people are trying to get tested for the virus. In many cases, they’re having to wait as much as three weeks.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner is looking at other options to beef up testing. One of them is asking the Ohio National Guard for help.

“The immediate need is such that we need to get some additional testing in here,” says Eric Zgodzinski. “I know I’ve talked to the state already about the national guard coming in and helping us.”

Zgodzinski says the wait times at the bigger testing sites are filling up so fast it’s hard to keep up with the need to stem the spread of the virus.

“It’s really difficult to look at contact tracing and containing this virus with these lag times like they were a couple of months ago,” he says

There are two locations run by the Neighborhood Health Organization; one at Navarre Park and the other in the 14-hundred block of Jefferson Avenue in Downtown Toledo. They are booked but people can still get in if the need is critical.

“We’re testing close to 200 individuals each day,” said Shane Douglas, the Chief Compliance Officer for the Neighborhood Health Organization.

Douglas says the need for testing is so urgent they are testing non-stop from 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday thru Friday.

“We try our best to squeeze people in as quick as possible because we know the importance of getting the virus early to get an accurate test rather than making them wait and having them out there spreading the virus to other people,” says Douglas.

There have been a couple more testing sites added to accommodate anyone who needs a test. To find a list of sites, click here. You can also reach out to the Neighborhood Health Association at 419-214-5700.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.