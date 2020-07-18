Advertisement

Fire at French cathedral in Nantes destroys famed organ

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANTES, France (AP) — French officials launched an arson inquiry Saturday after a fire broke out in the famed Gothic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of the western French city of Nantes. The blaze destroyed the organ, shattered stained glass windows and sent black smoke spewing from between the cathedral towers.

Residents and tourists watched aghast, and emergency workers cordoned off the area around the monument, in the historical center of this city on the Loire River.

A City Hall official said the fire broke out Saturday morning inside the cathedral, and the cause is unclear. The official is not authorized to be publicly named. No injuries have been reported.

The local firefighter service said the roof is not affected by the fire and was”under control.”

They brushed aside comparisons with Notre Dame cathedral in Paris whose lead roof and spire burned down in April 2019. For many, the Nantes fire will have brought back memories of that devastating blaze that threatened to topple the medieval monument in the capital.

“After Notre-Dame, the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral, in the heart of Nantes, is in flames. Support for our firefighters who take all risks to save this Gothic jewel of the city,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

Saturday’s fire broke the main stained glass windows between the two towers of the 15th-century cathedral, and destroyed the organ, which dated from the 17th century and was called the “soul of the cathedral” by faithful.

“The damage is concentrated on the great organ which appears to be be completely destroyed. The platform on which it is located is very unstable and risks collapsing,” said Gen. Laurent Ferlay, head of the firefighters in the Loire Atlantique area, during a press briefing in front of the cathedral.

The cathedral had been built over five centuries and completed in 1891. The main organ had previously survived a serious fire in 1972, which annihilated much of its wooden structures.

“It is a part of our history, a part of our heritage” Nantes Mayor Johanna Rolland told reporters. “We all have these images in mind, this story in our hearts, but at this stage the situation does not seem to be comparable to that of 1972.”

That devastation had one upside — the burnt-out wood was replaced by concrete that helped limit the scope of Saturday's catastrophe, Ferlay said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin were among officials planning to visit Nantes Saturday afternoon in reaction to the blaze.

____

Adamson reported from Paris

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

Rep. Terri Sewell remembers John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and the death roll rising, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue.

News

Two 18-year-olds killed in crash near Elmwood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Investigators point to a vehicle equipment malfunction.

Latest News

National

RAW: Fire breaks out at historic French cathedral

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
An arson investigation has being launched into a fire that broke out in a cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday.

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

National

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 10 hours ago
A federal court in Maryland has ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

National

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Taco Bell is officially removing some of its items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.