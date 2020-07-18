Hopewell-Loudon’s Elmore overcomes injury and commits to Clemson

BASCOM, Ohio (WTVG) - In recent years there has been a stream of talented girls basketball players from Northwest Ohio going on to play Division I college hoops and the latest comes from a rural town, 20 miles east of Findlay.

Her name is McKayla Elmore and she’s about to be a senior at Hopewell-Loudon HS. She plays AAU ball for Sport City U where she’s been a teammate of Zia Cooke (Rogers HS/South Carolina) and Grace Van Slooten (Notre Dame Academy/30+ Division I scholarship offers). Elmore is graceful and versatile on a basketball court. “She was playing basketball when the other kids were out goofing around. That’s how she became a Division I player,” her high school coach Bob Gase said.

Elmore, recently committed to play at Clemson University where she’ll be a rival of Cooke at South Carolina. Elmore chose the Tigers over other schools in the Big Ten and SEC, including Rutgers, Michigan State, and Mississippi State. That is one part of her story but there’s also the part where she tore her ACL during the final game of the regular season this past winter.

“I cried when the doctors told me,” she said.

“That was devastating because the kids had plans of going deep into the tournament and for that to happen in the last game. It was mind boggling even to regroup that night was tough,” Gase explained.

McKayla has regrouped. She’s about halfway through physical rehabilitation and even though her talents created offers for her to transfer to an elite prep school – that just wasn’t the right move.

“My mom and grandma graduated from Hopewell-Loudon so I just stuck to my roots. My brother and I have gone there since kindergarten so there wasn’t a real point to leave,” Elmore said.

She also has unfinished business. She’s on pace to return from the injury in time to play her seniors year. Her freshman year Hopewell went to regionals, they did it again the next year. Last year, without McKayla in the tournament, they made it to the district finals. Her senior year the Chieftains plan to take that final step and make it to state. Along with that McKayla is within reach of breaking Di Di Reynolds’ all-time scoring record.

And if you’re curious about her work ethic off the court. She already has a full ride for college and yet she still has a job. She works at the local ice cream parlor, not too far from the high school.

