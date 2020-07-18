Advertisement

Metroparks Meetup: Tracking common terns at Howard Marsh

Endangered bird population gets a boost from wildlife researchers
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 750 acres of wetland at Howard Marsh plays host to a variety of animals -- and today, researchers are helping one particular species spread their wings across northwest Ohio.

“Despite the name, common terns are actually endangered in Ohio,” explains Tim Schetter, director of natural resources for Metroparks Toledo. “Loss of suitable nesting for them has really left only a few places for them in the western basin of Lake Erie.”

To maintain a larger population of common terns, artificial nesting platforms have been placed in the middle of the marsh starting this year -- and those repurposed pontoon boats are now home to about 75 newly-hatched chicks.

“We’re trying to maintain about 100 breeding pairs at this colony,” says wildlife communications specialist Kelly Schott with Ohio Division of Wildlife. “There are about 89 breeding pairs on these 7 platforms at Howard Marsh, and they’re doing really, really well.”

Being on the southern edge of their migration pattern means they could use a lot of help surviving in this habitat. Ledges have been built on the floating platforms for chicks to hide under, and wire helps to fence out larger birds -- not to mention safety in numbers.

“There’s no social distancing for common terns!” says Schott. “They’re colony nesters, so they’re used to nesting in tight quarters. That provides them some protection against predators.”

Nature being nature, it’s still not a guarantee. As we discovered, one of those predators -- mostly likely an owl -- did end up preying on one platform the night before. As Schetter explains: “The platforms have been specifically designed to minimize the predation risk, but you’ll still have risk any time you have birds that nest in colonies that really attract predators like great horned owls.”

The Division of Wildlife starting putting platforms out in Ottawa NWR and Cedar Point Wildlife Refuge over 25 years ago. Now, with renewed effort at Howard Marsh, the team hopes to maintain and grow the common tern population.

“As it stands right now, there are about 75 chicks that have been produced on the platforms,” reiterates Schetter, “and this is one of only two sets of platforms in the western basin where we can continue to support this local population.”

Schott appreciates the extra help from the Metroparks in boosting the numbers of these endangered birds. “We’ve got a great partnership, and that’s what it takes to make conservation happen on the ground.”

