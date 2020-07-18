Advertisement

Two 18-year-olds killed in crash near Elmwood

Wood Co. Investigators point to a vehicle equipment malfunction
Two 18-year-old men died in a crash that investigators say was caused by a vehicle equipment malfunction.
Two 18-year-old men died in a crash that investigators say was caused by a vehicle equipment malfunction.(MGN Image)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLOOM TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two young men are dead after the vehicle they were inside veered off the roadway, overturned, and hit a tree. Investigators are saying the cause of the crash was a vehicle equipment malfunction.

“The investigation showed that the Jeep failed to maintain its lane after a vehicle equipment malfunction, running off the roadway to the south. "

Wood County Sheriff's Office

The accident happened at about 6:48 PM on Jerry City Road, west of the intersection of Bloomdale Rd. in Bloom Township. The men were inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed eastbound, in the direction of Elmwood High School, when the crash occured.

According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, “The investigation showed that the Jeep failed to maintain its lane after a vehicle equipment malfunction, running off the roadway to the south. After running off the roadway, the vehicle overturned and struck a tree before coming to a stop off the south side of the roadway.”

Authorities are identifying the occupants of the vehicle as Brendan Essex, 18, of Bloomdale, and Michael Borsos, 18, of Bradner. Neither one survived.

