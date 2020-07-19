Advertisement

Wearing masks required, even in heat wave

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Even with the high heat index, many of us here in Northwest Ohio have to wear masks. 13abc has some tips for staying safe in the heat with a mask.

“It’s been really hot today, so wearing the mask is a little bit hard, but you gotta do what you gotta do during a pandemic,” says Cara Furman.

Furman and Ben Huner are helping a friend move today.

“I feel like every time I come outside I want to take it off, but I still want to be respectful of everyone around me and be sure that we’re just doing the right thing,” says Huner.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says that a heat wave can be dangerous whether you’re wearing a mask or not. If you feel sick or you’re struggling to breathe...

“If you’re having those types of issues, it might be more than the mask use, it might be that you are getting dehydrated, heat stroke,” says Zgodzinski.

Some people argue it’s too hot to wear a face covering. There are exemptions to the rule, if you have health issues or are outside and social distancing, no mask is required - but the weather alone doesn’t count.

“If you can’t wear a mask because you’re overheating, you’ve overexerted yourself, take it down, get yourself into a point where you’re going to be ok health-wise, put it back on and move forward,” says Zgodzinski.

Zgodzinski says to stay home if you can, but if you must go out and need to wear a mask, listen to your body, stay hydrated and take breaks.

“I’ve been making sure to sit down a lot more and drinking a lot more water not only from wearing the mask and moving around a lot, but also being in the heat of the summer given that it’s July ,” says Furman.

“We’re going to go get some take out, sit in the a/c and have a good night,” says Huner.

