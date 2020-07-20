Advertisement

Findlay Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting incident

The incident happened just around 11 p.m. Sunday near S. Main St. and Lima St.
Police are searching for suspects from a white SUV involved in a Sunday night shooting.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at another motorist late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the hospital around 11 p.m. for a male with a gunshot wound from a road rage incident near the intersection S. Main St. and Lima St.

The victim was shot by an unknown male who was a passenger in a white SUV, driven by a female. The suspect is described as a white male with shaggy brown hair and large green ear gauges. He had a black semi-automatic hangun.

The female driver is described as white female with dark hair and glasses.

Police are searching for the driver and passenger of a white SUV involved in a Sunday night shooting.
The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspects, contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

