Findlay Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at another motorist late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the hospital around 11 p.m. for a male with a gunshot wound from a road rage incident near the intersection S. Main St. and Lima St.

The victim was shot by an unknown male who was a passenger in a white SUV, driven by a female. The suspect is described as a white male with shaggy brown hair and large green ear gauges. He had a black semi-automatic hangun.

The female driver is described as white female with dark hair and glasses.

Police are searching for the driver and passenger of a white SUV involved in a Sunday night shooting. (WTVG)

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspects, contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

