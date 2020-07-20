Free PPE toolkits available for local small business owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you own a local small business, there is some valuable free help available to you. JobsOhio and its partners are giving away 15,000 Personal Protective Equipment Safety Toolkits this week. 1,500 of them will be handed out in northwest Ohio, and 500 of them in Lucas County. The Regional Growth Partnership is part of the Lucas County effort.

There were long lines in the Erie Street Market parking lot Monday with people hoping to receive the kits, which include KN-95 masks, 3-ply masks, and hand sanitizer.

The toolkits will be given out again Tuesday in the parking lot from 10-3, or until supplies run out. All you have to do is bring a business card, or, if you don’t have one, you can provide your company’s contact information.

The kits are each valued at $100.

