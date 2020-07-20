Man faces multiple charges after assaulting mother of his child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing multiple charges after he attacked the mother of his child while she was holding the child.

Alexander Virgil, 22, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest from the incident late Saturday night.

Police were on the scene for a domestic violence call in the 600 block of Highland when they saw Virgil attack the woman while she was holding their child. Virgil then violently pulled the child from the mother's arms and go into the house.

Police forced entry into the home and arrested Virgil.

The report does not indicate whether the mother or child suffered any injuries.

