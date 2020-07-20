Advertisement

National brands requiring masks in stores

Walmart announced that customers will be required to wear face masks beginning July 20.
Walmart announced that customers will be required to wear face masks beginning July 20.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight chains will begin requiring shoppers wear masks when in their stores beginning today.

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and PetSmart will start their mandatory mask requirement today.

Kroger and Home Depot will begin requiring masks starting Wednesday, and Aldi, Target, and GameStop will begin next week -- Aldi and GameStop on July 27, Target on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car crashes into pole on Alexis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Crash happened around 5 a.m. at Lewis and W. Alexis.

News

Remembering Chief Robert Schwanzl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Chief Robert Schwanzl served more than 60 years with Toledo Fire.

News

Need for mask makers increases with mandates

Updated: 6 hours ago
Need for mask makers increases with mandates

News

Need for mask makers increases with mandates

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
As people going back to work and school need a mask, local volunteers are trying to keep up with demand.

Latest News

News

Sunday storms bring damage, relief to northwest Ohio

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
Strong storms rolled through parts of northwest Ohio on Sunday afternoon, toppling trees and leaving thousands without power in and around Toledo -- and delivering over 1" of rain to much of Lucas County.

Chief Robert Schwanzl

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By TFRD
Photos of Retired Chief Robert Schwanzl provided by Toledo Fire and Rescue Department

Coronavirus

Wearing masks required, even in heat wave

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Wearing masks required in Lucas county, even during a heat wave.

News

7/19/2020: Heather's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
7/19/2020: Heather's Sunday Morning Forecast

News

Wearing a mask in a heat wave

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 1:05 AM EDT

News

Two 18-year-olds killed in crash near Elmwood

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
Investigators point to a vehicle equipment malfunction.