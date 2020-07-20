National brands requiring masks in stores

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight chains will begin requiring shoppers wear masks when in their stores beginning today.

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and PetSmart will start their mandatory mask requirement today.

Kroger and Home Depot will begin requiring masks starting Wednesday, and Aldi, Target, and GameStop will begin next week -- Aldi and GameStop on July 27, Target on Aug. 1.

