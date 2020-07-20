Advertisement

Sunday storms bring damage, relief to northwest Ohio

Lightning, gusty winds contribute to downed trees and power lines; 1-2" of rain in Lucas County
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong storms rolled through parts of northwest Ohio on Sunday afternoon, toppling trees and leaving thousands without power in and around Toledo.

Lucas County joined 7 others under severe thunderstorm warnings for potential wind gusts up to 60mph. While there were no official measurements reaching that mark, downed power lines and trees told the tale at ground level. Highs in the 90s and downright tropical humidity contributed to storm development, racing east of the area well before sunset.

As of 10pm Sunday evening, hundreds of residents were still waiting on power to be restored.

The storms did leave behind more than damage, however. 1.14″ of much-needed rainfall was recorded at Toledo Express Airport, with over 2″ measured elsewhere across Lucas and northern Wood Counties.

