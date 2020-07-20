Toledo man wanted after firing gun at his child’s mother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a Toledo man who fired a gun at his child's mother during an argument on Saturday.

Elsean Winters, 28, is wanted on charges of felonious assault.

According to the victim, Jacqueline Jones, 27, she was parked in her car with Winters in the 700 block of N. Huron when they got into a verbal argument. Winters allegedly exited the car, pulled out a handgun, and fired one round at the car.

Jones said she left the scene and returned home, where she called 911. Police arrived and noted one round went through the car's windshield.

Jones was not injured in the incident.

