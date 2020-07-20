Advertisement

Toledo man wanted after firing gun at his child’s mother

Elsean Winters is wanted on a felonious assault warrant
(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a Toledo man who fired a gun at his child's mother during an argument on Saturday.

Elsean Winters, 28, is wanted on charges of felonious assault.

According to the victim, Jacqueline Jones, 27, she was parked in her car with Winters in the 700 block of N. Huron when they got into a verbal argument. Winters allegedly exited the car, pulled out a handgun, and fired one round at the car.

Jones said she left the scene and returned home, where she called 911. Police arrived and noted one round went through the car's windshield.

Jones was not injured in the incident.

