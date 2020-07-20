Toledo mayor announced two new ballot measures for November 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz wants the City Council to approve two new ballot measures for the upcoming November ballot. Both of these measures seek to either continue funding for city programs and departments, or to extend additional funding to projects like road construction, and both are in response to the failure of the mayor’s Issue One ballot measure which sought an increase in the income tax for Toledo residents as a means of funding road repairs.

The first ballot measure, which Council will need to approve before the August 4th deadline, is a simple renewal of the current 3/4 percent tax levy which funds regular city programs. During a press conference on Monday, the mayor pointed out that, should the renewal fail, the city would face a $56.8 million budget shortfall. That number, says the mayor, is precisely the amount the city uses to fund the Toledo Police Department’s patrol officers.

“In other words, filling the hole in the city budget caused by the defeat of the 3/4% renewal could be accomplished by laying off literally every single patrol officer on the police department,” warned the mayor in a press release sent to the media during the conference. “Clearly, this would be an unacceptable future for our city. Toledoans understand this, which is why they have voted to renew the 3/4% income tax consistently since 1982. I know they will do so again this November.”

The second measure the mayor is putting to the City Council for ballot approval is a temporary, 4-year, 1/4% tax increase which would be solely allocated for road repairs in the city. According to the mayor, in the defeat of Issue One, he sought input from citizens who stated that what they were looking for was exactly this measure, a specific levy for use only on road repairs.

“I listened to the citizens of Toledo, but more importantly, I heard them,” said the mayor in the press release. “That is why the approach I am requesting does each of the three things voters demanded: the levy requests are two totally separate issues; the size of the tax increase has been cut in half (from 1/2% to 1/4%); and every penny of the additional revenue will be spent fixing our roads.”

“As much as I continue to believe that Toledo also needs more programming for youth, more police, universal pre-K and stronger parks,” he continues, “the revenue from this new levy will go to only one thing: road repair.”

These issues will need to go before the City Council for approval before they are allowed on November’s ballot.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.