US EPA announces $12 million for Maumee River sediment clean up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced two projects for the area Monday.

During a press conference in Toledo, U.S. EPA Administrator Todd Wheeler announced more than $12 million grant to help clean the Maumee River and Great Lakes, and another $400,000 to the City of Toledo for a Trash Free Water program.

The grant for the Maumee River is part of the Great Lakes Legacy Act and will address sediment. Work on the project will begin in the fall, with dredging to begin in the spring.

The Trash Free Water program is the second in the U.S., following Milwaukee. The project will install litter nets along access points on the Maumee River to collect traditional pollution and litter.

Wheeler also said $1.8 million will go to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to restore habitats and water quality in wetlands around Lake Erie and the Maumee River.

