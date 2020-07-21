Annual football camp for Toledo youth to be held online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the 18th year, Dr. Carnel Smith is hosting a youth football camp for boys in third through eighth grades. However, this year's edition will be held virtually.

The camp will focus on offense, defense, and special teams. It will also feature lessons on social skills. Participants will be given daily homework assignments based off a word of the day.

There will be daily motivational speakers, and participation will take place via a table, laptop, or cell phone.

The camp runs at 11 a.m. from July 27-July 31.

The camp is open to the public. Registration is open at drcarnelsmith.com.

