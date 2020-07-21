Advertisement

Annual football camp for Toledo youth to be held online

The Dr. Carnel Smith camp will be held next week
Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the 18th year, Dr. Carnel Smith is hosting a youth football camp for boys in third through eighth grades. However, this year's edition will be held virtually.

The camp will focus on offense, defense, and special teams. It will also feature lessons on social skills. Participants will be given daily homework assignments based off a word of the day.

There will be daily motivational speakers, and participation will take place via a table, laptop, or cell phone.

The camp runs at 11 a.m. from July 27-July 31.

The camp is open to the public. Registration is open at drcarnelsmith.com.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Women of Toledo offer online hub for women-owned businesses

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
HerHub provides links to non-profit events and organizations, female-owned businesses, local authors, events, volunteer opportunities, and Facebook groups dedicated to mentorship and connecting women in the Greater Toledo Area.

News

Pearl St. fire called suspicious by officials on scene

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
TFRD crews called to the same home twice in less than 12 hours.

News

Toledo city council members to face federal judge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
City council members set to appear in court.

News

City council members to appear in court today

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Leyerle playing toward college scholarship in AJGA’s return to Toledo area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The soon-to-be senior at Gibsonburg is playing for the second straight year in the tournament in Sylvania.

News

Nursing homes not allowing visitors as struggle with COVID-19 continues

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.

News

Nursing homes still struggling with COVID-19 not allowing visitors

Updated: 10 hours ago
Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.

News

Postal customers see slower mail delivery

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The postal service encourages customers to call 1-800-ASK-USPS with any service concerns.

News

Businesses cited for failing to follow COVID-19 health orders

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
7 bars and restaurants in Northwest Ohio were issued citations.

News

ProMedica investigating after anti-Black Lives Matter graffiti found in Bay Park Hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
According to a statement released to 13abc, a spokesperson for the company said in part, “a ProMedica security team member noticed graffiti in a utility hallway that negatively referenced Black Lives Matter."