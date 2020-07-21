Findlay City Schools move start date back to September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay City Schools have officially decided to move their start date back to September 8th. The decision comes days after superintendent Troy Roth told 13abc the district’s plans for the upcoming year were subject to change based on the changing coronavirus situation in the area.

As of this week, students will be back in class five days a week with an online option too. However, Roth says if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Hancock County, the district may have to pivot.

“If we cannot have the students in the classroom five days a week, we are looking at a hybrid option,” says Roth. “Half the students would come in for two days, and then the other half would come in for two days. However, even that could change a little bit. It is definitely a trying time, but the good thing is that everyone is going through it, so we are not an island. There are a lot of people to talk to and get guidance from. We are going to make decisions based on the knowledge we have and the information we get from the health department and do what we feel is in the best interest of the students and staff.”

There will be plenty of safety precautions in place, but a lot of that comes with a hefty price tag. Hand sanitizer alone for just one month has a price tag of about $18,000. Roth says the district is expecting state and federal funding, but it will likely not cover all the added expenses.

Roth and the incoming assistant superintendent are hosting virtual meetings on Tuesday nights at 7. The topic tonight will be transportation and facilities. Next week will likely focus on the re-opening plan.

All you have to do is log on to fcs.org to get connected to the discussion.

Findlay isn’t the first school district that has decided to wait until after Labor Day to start the 2020-2021 school year. Bowling Green schools announced their plan to also start on September 8th earlier this week, as well as a plan to keep kids online only for the first part of the year. Other districts, meanwhile, are considering hybrid or online options for students as teachers and parents continue to express safety concerns with so many students sharing a single classroom while case numbers continue to rise in most Ohio counties.

