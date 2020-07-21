Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with attempting to hire hitman to kill ex-husband

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, according to the Michigan State Police.

Wendy Wein, 51, of South Rockwood, was arrested on Friday. She was arraigned in the First District Court on Tuesday, where she was charged with solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime.

According to MSP, Wein contacted a fictitious website called www.rentahitman.com, which claims to offer hitmen to “solve problems.” Wein completed a “service request form” on the website and requested a consultation to help her with an “issue.” Wein specified her ex-husband as the target of her problems.

The owner of the website contacted the Michigan State Police because he was concerned that Wein may be attempting to kill her husband. According to the owner of the website, he has been contacted numerous times by people requesting murders, school shootings, and even a baby abduction since he started the website in 2005. He claims the website has been responsible for preventing over 130 murders because he refers all requests for hitmen over to law enforcement.

The Monroe Post of MSP initiated an investigation with assistance of officers from MANTIS and LAWNET. An undercover state trooper posing as a hitman met with Wein in a South Rockwood parking lot, where she offered to pay him $5,000 to murder her ex-husband, who lives in another state. Wein provided the phony hitman with an up-front payment for travel expenses.

The investigation into this matter is on-going. Anyone with further information is requested to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post, 734-384-5308 or 734-242-3500 or by email at petersonm8@michigan.gov.

