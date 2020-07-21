Advertisement

MSP searching for missing Bullmastiff puppy, suspect

The puppy was taken from a location on N. Telegraph Rd. early Tuesday morning
MSP is searching for a suspect who stole a puppy early Tuesday morning. (Photo from Michigan State Police)
MSP is searching for a suspect who stole a puppy early Tuesday morning. (Photo from Michigan State Police)(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police is searching for a suspect who stole a puppy from a home on N. Telegraph Rd. early Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called out to the home in the 14000 block of N. Telegraph around 3:15 a.m. The victim said their 14-week-old Bullmastiff puppy was stolen. The puppy is 25 pounds and red/brown in color with black ears and a black snout.

The suspect is described as a thin built while male, approximately 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black track suit, white shoes, and a black hat. There may be other suspects who distracted the other dogs on the property while the original suspect took the puppy. The suspect used a lighter to break the zip ties on the gate and gain access to the puppy.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Michael at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Annual football camp for Toledo youth to be held online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Dr. Carnel Smith camp will be held next week.

News

Women of Toledo offer online hub for women-owned businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
HerHub provides links to non-profit events and organizations, female-owned businesses, local authors, events, volunteer opportunities, and Facebook groups dedicated to mentorship and connecting women in the Greater Toledo Area.

News

Pearl St. fire called suspicious by officials on scene

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
TFRD crews called to the same home twice in less than 12 hours.

Latest News

News

Toledo city council members to face federal judge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
City council members set to appear in court.

News

City council members to appear in court today

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

Leyerle playing toward college scholarship in AJGA’s return to Toledo area

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The soon-to-be senior at Gibsonburg is playing for the second straight year in the tournament in Sylvania.

News

CORRECTION: Some nursing homes not allowing visitors as struggle with COVID-19 continues

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.

News

Nursing homes still struggling with COVID-19 not allowing visitors

Updated: 12 hours ago
Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.

News

Postal customers see slower mail delivery

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The postal service encourages customers to call 1-800-ASK-USPS with any service concerns.