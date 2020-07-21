MSP searching for missing Bullmastiff puppy, suspect

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police is searching for a suspect who stole a puppy from a home on N. Telegraph Rd. early Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called out to the home in the 14000 block of N. Telegraph around 3:15 a.m. The victim said their 14-week-old Bullmastiff puppy was stolen. The puppy is 25 pounds and red/brown in color with black ears and a black snout.

The suspect is described as a thin built while male, approximately 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black track suit, white shoes, and a black hat. There may be other suspects who distracted the other dogs on the property while the original suspect took the puppy. The suspect used a lighter to break the zip ties on the gate and gain access to the puppy.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Michael at 734-242-3500.

