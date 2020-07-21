Advertisement

Nursing homes still struggling with COVID-19 not allowing visitors

Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine gave Ohio nursing homes and long-term care facilities the green light to open for outdoor visits starting July 20th.

However, many local families with appointments to see their loved ones were disappointed to find out their visit was cancelled due to continuing cases of COVID-19.

Healthcare workers at a protest held Monday afternoon say this is due to a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside nursing homes.

Union members with Service Employees International Union District 1199 joined thousands in the nationwide Strike for Black Lives, in support of worker’s rights and racial justice.

One of the picketers, Jacqueline Moore, has been a State Tested Nurses Assistant (STNA) for over 21 years at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Sylvania.

Just recently, Moore says she recovered from the coronavirus, after contracting it at work.

“Staffing is horrible now due to the coronavirus, you have more people out sick due to not having the proper items that they need to stay safe,” explains Moore.

The Director of Nursing confirmed there have been multiple cases of coronavirus amongst staff members.

A check with the Ohio Department of Health found 22 staff cases and 37 resident cases reported at the Divine Care Center since April 2020.

Across town, Genacross Lutheran’s Wolf Creek campus recorded 38 resident cases and eight staff cases.

Cindy Kitz’s grandmother is a resident at the Wolf Creek nursing home, which she has not been able to visit since February.

Kitz is still able to talk with her grandmother by phone, who has told her at one point, she was not allowed outside her own room.

“It’s really disheartening to know that your grandmother in her early 90′s is somewhat treated like an inmate,” says Kitz, who is still empathic with the facility, after having her scheduled visit for Monday cancelled last week.

The staff has since told her she cannot reschedule for a future date at this time.

“I know everybody’s taking the right precautions, it’s just really difficult.”

The administration with Genacross Lutheran’s Wolf Creek nursing home was unavailable for comment. The staff at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing says they plan to start scheduling outdoor resident visits next week.

