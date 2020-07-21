Advertisement

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder under arrest in $60 million bribery case: source

(WTVG)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

An FBI spokesman confirmed Tuesday FBI agents are on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s Glenford Farm in Perry County, and it’s connected to an announcement coming this afternoon from federal officials involving $60 million in bribes paid to a state official and associates.

He also confirmed it is connected to an announcement earlier this morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio related to charges involving a “$60 million bribe to a state official and associates.”

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati office Chris Hoffman will discuss the case in a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Columbus, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Federal officials will brief the media on a public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the release states.

FOX19 NOW reached to Householder for comment but did not immediately hear back.

We will update this breaking story throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual football camp for Toledo youth to be held online

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Dr. Carnel Smith camp will be held next week.

News

Women of Toledo offer online hub for women-owned businesses

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
HerHub provides links to non-profit events and organizations, female-owned businesses, local authors, events, volunteer opportunities, and Facebook groups dedicated to mentorship and connecting women in the Greater Toledo Area.

News

Pearl St. fire called suspicious by officials on scene

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
TFRD crews called to the same home twice in less than 12 hours.

News

Toledo city council members to face federal judge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
City council members set to appear in court.

Latest News

News

City council members to appear in court today

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Leyerle playing toward college scholarship in AJGA’s return to Toledo area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The soon-to-be senior at Gibsonburg is playing for the second straight year in the tournament in Sylvania.

News

Nursing homes not allowing visitors as struggle with COVID-19 continues

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.

News

Nursing homes still struggling with COVID-19 not allowing visitors

Updated: 10 hours ago
Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.

News

Postal customers see slower mail delivery

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The postal service encourages customers to call 1-800-ASK-USPS with any service concerns.

News

Businesses cited for failing to follow COVID-19 health orders

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
7 bars and restaurants in Northwest Ohio were issued citations.