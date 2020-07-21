Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder under arrest in $60 million bribery case: source

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

An FBI spokesman confirmed Tuesday FBI agents are on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s Glenford Farm in Perry County, and it’s connected to an announcement coming this afternoon from federal officials involving $60 million in bribes paid to a state official and associates.

He also confirmed it is connected to an announcement earlier this morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio related to charges involving a “$60 million bribe to a state official and associates.”

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati office Chris Hoffman will discuss the case in a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Columbus, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Federal officials will brief the media on a public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the release states.

FOX19 NOW reached to Householder for comment but did not immediately hear back.

We will update this breaking story throughout the day.

