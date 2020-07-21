Pearl St. fire called suspicious by officials on scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a house fire for the second time in less than 12 hours at a home, and now the battalion chief on scene said it looks suspicious.

Crews were at a Pearl St. home early Tuesday morning. They had previously been at the same home around 6 p.m. Monday.

Scanner traffic indicated a medic was called to the scene for an injured firefighter, but the details of those injuries are unknown. There were no other injuries.

