Postal customers see slower mail delivery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some postal customers say they are seeing slower mail delivery in their area, if they even get mail at all.

The postal service issued this statement last week to 13abc: “The Postal Service continues to flex our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

USPS is asking congress for a $75 billion bailout to cover things like infrastructure upgrades and revenue lost during the pandemic. Instead of a bailout, the Trump administration wants to change the way the postal service operates. The white house task force recommends raising the price of stamps and package delivery. Reducing worker wages and benefits and cutting the number of delivery days each week.

The postal service encourages customers to call 1-800-ASK-USPS with any service concerns.

