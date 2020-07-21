ProMedica investigating after anti-Black Lives Matter graffiti found in Bay Park Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is investigating after a piece of anti-Black Lives Matter graffiti was found on the walls inside ProMedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon.

According to a statement released to 13abc, a spokesperson for the company said in part, “a ProMedica security team member noticed graffiti in a utility hallway that negatively referenced Black Lives Matter. Our security team is continuing to investigate to determine if there is a way to identify the individual(s) involved. Access to the hallway is limited to a couple of departments, as well as outside contractors. So, it is unclear whether or not this incident involved ProMedica employees.”

The statement went on to say: “We know there is still a lot of work to be done to create a better understanding of this topic and bring about significant change. We need more open discussions about race, disparities, and the related social movements, and that is not through graffiti and non-productive actions like what we saw today. ProMedica has been working toward advancing our diversity and inclusion efforts, and we will continue to do so.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.