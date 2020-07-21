Stuff the Bus is going virtual

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -13 ABC and the Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus campaign is going virtual this year.

Instead of donating individual supplies, you can donate money online to help students get the resources they need to be prepared for back to school.

If you can find a way to give, you can donate by clicking here. You can also text S-A-Toledo to 41444.

Once again this year, The Toledo Zoo, Dave White Chevrolet, Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault, and Arnolds Home Improvement are joining in on the effort to make sure students and teachers are supported in the classroom.

The campaign runs from now until August 7th.

