Leyerle playing toward college scholarship in AJGA’s return to Toledo area

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Junior Golf Association liked the 2019 tournament at Sylvania Country Club so much they decided to return again this year, with that tournament beginning Tuesday morning.

Sydney Leyerle will be in the field of players. The soon-to-be senior at Gibsonburg is playing for the second straight year.

“All of the AJGA’s tournaments have great competitors so it’s a great opportunity to play against some of the best players in the world,” Leyerle said.

The AJGA has instituted several measures to protect against COVID-19. The tournaments they put on use easy lift pins so no hands have to touch the flag pole. They remove all rakes from bunkers. They use virtual score cards, reduce the number of players in the field, and reduce the number of spectators each participant can have following them on the course.

These rules allow the game to continue, and Leyerle is thankful because she needs to play in tournaments like this one to earn a college scholarship. She has narrowed her choices down to Indiana Weslyan, Taylor, Malone, Cleveland State, and Youngstown State.

However, before college golf, she’s hoping she gets a final full season of high school golf in this fall. Leyerle is attempting to become a four-time state qualifier.

“I’m very proud of it. Most people can’t say they went so the fact I might be able to go four times is amazing. My freshman year we had six girls. My sophomore year we had eight and last year we had ten. Our whole team qualified for districts so we had never done that before so seeing the other girls grow has been so much fun,” Leyerle explained.

