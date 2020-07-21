Toledo city council members to face federal judge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo city council members accused of bribery and extortion are set to appear in court this afternoon.

This preliminary hearing is the next step on the way to potential trials for these council members.

Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, Larry Sykes and attorney Keith Mitchell will appear in front of a federal judge via video conference at 2:30 this afternoon. According to court documents, the hearing today is for the government to establish probable cause.

Tyrone Riley waived his right to the hearing and will not be attending.

Riley, Johnson, and Sykes have all been attending council meetings and voting on legislation, while Harper has stayed away.

Rick Kerger, Johnson’s lawyer, says his client is innocent.

“These were campaign contributions. And the mix of facts that go into whether or not it a bribe or whether it’s a campaign contribution, I mean realistically, money is the milk of politics, and it is. ... There is the need to fund a campaign,” he says.

Today is likely to be a busy day for those council members, as there are two council meetings and the hearing scheduled over the course of 35 minutes.

