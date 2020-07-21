Advertisement

Toledo man dies in motorcycle accident Friday afternoon

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead after a he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a car Friday afternoon.

Renzie Williams, 47, was southbound on a motorcycle on Junction Ave. at a high rate of speed as he was approaching Vance St.

At the same time, a car, driven by 26-year-old Richard Manning was traveling east on Vance. Williams attempted to apply his brakes, lost control, and slid southbound on its side. Manning turned left onto northbound Junction when Williams struck his car.

Williams was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Annual football camp for Toledo youth to be held online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Dr. Carnel Smith camp will be held next week.

News

Women of Toledo offer online hub for women-owned businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
HerHub provides links to non-profit events and organizations, female-owned businesses, local authors, events, volunteer opportunities, and Facebook groups dedicated to mentorship and connecting women in the Greater Toledo Area.

News

Pearl St. fire called suspicious by officials on scene

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
TFRD crews called to the same home twice in less than 12 hours.

Latest News

News

Toledo city council members to face federal judge

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
City council members set to appear in court.

News

City council members to appear in court today

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Leyerle playing toward college scholarship in AJGA’s return to Toledo area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The soon-to-be senior at Gibsonburg is playing for the second straight year in the tournament in Sylvania.

News

CORRECTION: Some nursing homes not allowing visitors as struggle with COVID-19 continues

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.

News

Nursing homes still struggling with COVID-19 not allowing visitors

Updated: 13 hours ago
Local healthcare workers say this is from a lack of proper PPE and cleaning inside facilities.

News

Postal customers see slower mail delivery

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The postal service encourages customers to call 1-800-ASK-USPS with any service concerns.