Toledo man dies in motorcycle accident Friday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead after a he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a car Friday afternoon.

Renzie Williams, 47, was southbound on a motorcycle on Junction Ave. at a high rate of speed as he was approaching Vance St.

At the same time, a car, driven by 26-year-old Richard Manning was traveling east on Vance. Williams attempted to apply his brakes, lost control, and slid southbound on its side. Manning turned left onto northbound Junction when Williams struck his car.

Williams was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.