Woman in hospital after Monday afternoon crash in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in a Toledo hospital after she was involved in a crash where she lost control of her car.

According to Toledo Police, Mika Wattley, 28, was eastbound on South Ave. when she lost control of her car, went off the road, sheared a telephone pole, knocked over a large sign, and finally struck a parked pickup truck, which was pushed into three other pickup trucks.

Wattley had to be extricated from her vehicle by Toledo Fire & Rescue crews. She was transported to the hospital, where she was last reported in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.