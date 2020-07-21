Advertisement

Women of Toledo offer online hub for women-owned businesses

Women of Toledo announces HerHub, an online resource for women-owned businesses in the area. (Screenshot of HerHub website)
Women of Toledo announces HerHub, an online resource for women-owned businesses in the area. (Screenshot of HerHub website)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo organization is offering online resources to provide information and streamlines access to women-owned businesses and non-profits in the area.

Since its inception, Women of Toledo has worked tirelessly to build partnerships with local business owners, community leaders and non-profits to create a platform that acts as a directory, calendar and hub for resources to ensure community education, empowerment and engagement.

HerHub provides links to non-profit events and organizations, female-owned businesses, local authors, events, volunteer opportunities, and Facebook groups dedicated to mentorship and connecting women in the Greater Toledo Area. With a membership to HerHub, recipients have their businesses listed in the HerHub directory and showcased as a local business on the HerHub main website. In addition, members are extended access to member’s only resources.

