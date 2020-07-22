COVID-19 cluster tied to Findlay fundraiser

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock Public Health Department is issuing an alert about a fundraiser held at the AMVETS Post 21 at 423 W. Trenton Avenue in Findlay. So far, 13 cases of COVID have been linked to the event held July 11.

The Post is starting an extensive deep cleaning after the cases were reported. More than 200 people attended the motorcycle fundraising event.

“We shut down yesterday,” says Chris Couchot, the Post Commander at the AMVET Post. “We have ozone and an air scrubber that we’re going to start running today, and we have a professional team -- professional contractor -- and they’re going to spray down every inch of the building.”

“A lot of the activities connected to the event were outdoors,” says Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi, “but part of it was indoor for a dinner type situation and that’s where most of the cases we are seeing are coming from.”

Baroudi says if you were at the event or came into contact with someone who was, you’re asked to monitor any COVID symptoms and report them to the health department by calling 419-424-7105.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.