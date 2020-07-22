Advertisement

Ohio’s mask mandate in effect

Masks will be mandatory for anyone entering an indoor public facility across the entire state.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting on Thursday at 6 p.m., masks will now be mandatory for anyone entering an indoor public facility across the entire state of Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the expanded mandate during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, stressing the importance of mask use in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandate does include some exceptions, which include those with pre-existing medical conditions that preclude the safe use of a mask, as well as exceptions for those engaging in outdoor sports or physical activity, those actively eating or drinking, and those administering religious services. Children under the age of 10 are also exempt.

During the press conference, the governor cited evidence that an increase in mask use in those counties which had previously been under mask mandates as a reason that those counties had seen a decrease in viral spread.

In addition to the statewide mask mandate, the governor also announced increased travel advisories for those people traveling to the state from any U.S. state with a 15% positivity rate (the percentage of those receiving tests which come back positive).

The City of Toledo was already under a mask mandate following a vote by the Toledo City Council. Both Wood and Lucas Counties had been placed under county-wide mandates by the Ohio Department of Health due to the level of cases locally.

Gov. DeWine provides an update on the state's ongoing response to COVID-19.

