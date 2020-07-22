Advertisement

Royal-Davis sisters plan to deliver big for Toledo Christian basketball

The Eagles are coming off of one of their best seasons ever
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One Royal-Davis sister is good, but two are better. That’s the way Toledo Christian sees it.

Madison is a senior and is one of the top recruits in Northwest Ohio. She has college scholarship offers from Kentucky, Toledo, Bowling Green, DePaul, Butler, and Western Kentucky.

Mackenzie is a freshman and will be making an impact on the varsity team right away.

“I think it’s going to be great. I think she has a lot to bring to the table. I’m so happy to be able to play with her,” Madison said.

Mackenzie added, “I’ve been working with Madison for a long time and if I can step up my game I feel we can really go far this season.”

“They have great chemistry already. They have high basketball IQs,” coach Tim Wensink explains. “Their dad told me they went and played some boys and beat them.”

Last season the Eagles went 21-4 and made it to the regional tournament and this upcoming season, with added talent, to go along with key returnees, the sky is the limit for Toledo Christian.

