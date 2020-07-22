Advertisement

Sylvania schools planning for fall 2020 with hybrid learning

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Like many other districts in the area, Sylvania Schools is planning a hybrid approach that blends in-person and online learning for the fall 2020 semester.

Students will attend classes in-person twice a week, with three days online. Transportation will be coordinated by address, with a priority on keeping families together, with siblings attending school on the same days.

Social distancing will be built in, with students in grade 3-12 wearing masks. Masks will be provided for children who don’t have one.

Lunches will be grab-and-go, and all field trips are suspended.

There’s also a completely online option; more than 100 students have already enrolled. The online option requires a year commitment.

There is also a plan for if COVID-19 comes to school. Someone who is sick will have to self-isolate for 10 days and can return to school only after a day fever-free with significantly improved symptoms.

Anyone exposed to a positive case will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. They will be monitored for symptoms daily and tested if symptoms develop. Staff will work with the health department and contact tracers to identify people who may be exposed.

The next step is for the Board of Education to vote on the plan.

