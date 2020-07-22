Three Toledo City Council members agree to suspend activities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo City Council members charged in federal court with accepting bribes and extortion have agreed to suspend their positions on council.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, and Tyrone Riley have signed a consent judgement agreement, agreeing to the suspension pending the resolution of felony charges in federal court.

Gary Johnson has yet to sign a judgement entry.

“Until allegations of public corruption are resolved in court, a suspension is the proper remedy to balance the accused’s right of a presumption of innocence with the public’s interest to have a functioning city council,” Yost said.

Their seats are open for interim positions on the council. Interested parties should send a letter of interest and resume to Judge Jack Puffenberger by August 21, specifying which position you are applying for: District 1, District 4, or At-Large. Applicants can submit their letter and resume via email to judgepuff@lucas-co-probate-ct.org, via fax to 419-213-4764, postal mail ATTN: Judge Jack R. Puffenberger, Lucas County Probate Court, 700 Adams St. Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43604,) or by dropping it off at the Lucas County Probate Court in the drop box provided.

The four members of council, plus attorney Keith Mitchell, were indicted on 13 charges by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and City Council President Matt Cherry requested that Yost initiate proceedings under Ohio Revised Code 3.16 to suspend the accused city council members from office.

