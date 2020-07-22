Advertisement

Three Toledo City Council members agree to suspend activities

Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, and Tyrone Riley signed consent judgement agreements, according to Ohio Attorney General
Four members of the Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in office, according to court documents obtained by 13abc on Tuesday. At least three of those council members have been placed into federal custody. 13abc crews were on the scene as council members Larry Sykes and Yvonne Harper were placed into custody. Federal documents also implicate council members Gary Johnson and Tyrone Riley.
Four members of the Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in office, according to court documents obtained by 13abc on Tuesday. At least three of those council members have been placed into federal custody. 13abc crews were on the scene as council members Larry Sykes and Yvonne Harper were placed into custody. Federal documents also implicate council members Gary Johnson and Tyrone Riley. (WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo City Council members charged in federal court with accepting bribes and extortion have agreed to suspend their positions on council.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, and Tyrone Riley have signed a consent judgement agreement, agreeing to the suspension pending the resolution of felony charges in federal court.

Gary Johnson has yet to sign a judgement entry.

“Until allegations of public corruption are resolved in court, a suspension is the proper remedy to balance the accused’s right of a presumption of innocence with the public’s interest to have a functioning city council,” Yost said.

Their seats are open for interim positions on the council. Interested parties should send a letter of interest and resume to Judge Jack Puffenberger by August 21, specifying which position you are applying for: District 1, District 4, or At-Large. Applicants can submit their letter and resume via email to judgepuff@lucas-co-probate-ct.org, via fax to 419-213-4764, postal mail ATTN: Judge Jack R. Puffenberger, Lucas County Probate Court, 700 Adams St. Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43604,) or by dropping it off at the Lucas County Probate Court in the drop box provided. 

The four members of council, plus attorney Keith Mitchell, were indicted on 13 charges by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and City Council President Matt Cherry requested that Yost initiate proceedings under Ohio Revised Code 3.16 to suspend the accused city council members from office.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Brown, Portman say defense budget good for Ohio as veto threat looms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) find common ground within the defense budget.

News

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) full interview

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) full interview

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Fulton Co. Fair hosting Fair Food To Go events

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Details on which vendors are participating are available at the Fulton Co. Fair website.

Latest News

News

Arson investigation underway after house fire on Stickney

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Flames destroyed a vacant house Friday morning on Stickney in Toledo.

State

The future of House Bill 6

Updated: 7 hours ago
The future of Ohio House Bill 6 is uncertain after the bribery scandal in Columbus.

News

Water for Ishmael holding grand opening

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Water for Ishmael will celebrate the opening of its new home for programs and services at a Grand Opening from 6:15-8:30 p.m. today.

Press Release

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful holding cleanup Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Volunteers should meet at Wayman D. Palmer YMCA.

News

House Bill 6 faces uncertain future in light of bribery scandal

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Gov. Mike DeWine and other Republicans are calling for the repeal and replacement of the bill.

Sports

The future of the Tigers franchise is now in Toledo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Four of MLB.com’s Top 50 prospects are in the Tigers organization: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal. All four are in Toledo.