Toledo Police officers officially disciplined for actions in May 30 protests

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo Police officers have been officially disciplined by the department for their actions during the May 30 protests against police brutality.

According to a spokesperson for the Toledo Police Department, Officer Melvin Russel and Officer Jeffery Breeze each received a suspension and a Last Chance Agreement following an Internal Affairs investigation. Russel received a 75-day suspension while Breeze received a 120-day suspension. The Last Change Agreements will remain in effect for five years and mean that if the officers have another sustained complaint regarding Unnecessary Use of Physical Control Techniques (Russel) or Unnecessary Use of Force (Breeze), the officer can be terminated.

Another officer, Christopher Guanilo, was given a written reprimand and received counseling for Unnecessary Use of Force Techniques.

In a statement, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said this discipline concludes the review Safety Director Karen Poore has led during the past seven weeks to investigate the events of May 30.

“The input we received from the public was invaluable in arriving at the discipline that was announced today,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said, referencing hundreds of tips and videos that were sent to a city e-mail address reporting suspected police misconduct during the protests. “We are fortunate to have an excellent police department in Toledo, but we know that we can be even better. The unprecedented system we created to investigate what happened on May 30th – a system led by Safety Director Poore and fueled by input from everyday citizens of our community – will help make TPD better, which is a goal we all share.”

“Police legitimacy cannot improve if departments fail at policing their own,” said Chief Kral. “I will ensure that officers are held accountable when their actions are found to violate department policies, and I will always support the hundreds of officers that positively represent Toledo Police.”

