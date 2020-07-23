Advertisement

Anthony Wayne Local Schools tying fall semester to Ohio alert system

How students return depends upon Lucas County's alert level
By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools is planning its return to school the fall semester. Its plans are tied to the Ohio COVID-19 Alert System, with different rules implemented depending on where Lucas County falls in the alert system.

With Lucas County currently in the red alert level, the schools are planning for a hybrid return. In that schedule, students would be on campus two days a week with online learning the other three days. Mondays would be distance learning for all students.

All students and staff will have their temperatures taken when they get to school. Social distancing will be expected and face coverings are required for all staff and all students grades 3-12. Younger students will be expected to wear masks at certain times, such as while on the bus.

AWLS is working to find out how many students can take the bus while still maintaining social distancing.

Lunches will be grab and go.

These plans are likely to change as the county moves into different Ohio COVID Alert levels. If Lucas County is in the yellow risk level, school will be all-in, with students on campus five days a week. When the county is in orange or red, the hybrid model will be used. In the county ever reaches the purple level, AWLS schools will move to completely remote learning.

As of now, Lucas County is in the red alert level, but AWLS has acknowledged that the county could move into the purple before the school year starts. If that’s the case, families should be prepared for all-remote learning.

