Advertisement

Capitol Hill Exclusive: Rep. Ted Yoho addresses confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez

By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2020:

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the encounter with Yoho during a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. She says Yoho “accosted” her and called her “disgusting” and “crazy” on the steps of the Capitol, before walking off and calling her a “f------ b----.” During the floor speech, Ocasio-Cortez depicted his language toward her as abusive and mistreating women. “I am someone’s daughter, too,” she said.

----------

ORIGINAL STORY:

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) is addressing a heated exchange with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that occurred earlier this week on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, while making remarks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Yoho apologized for what he called the ‘abrupt’ nature of his confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez. However, Yoho vigorously denied reports from news outlets that he used an expletive and sexist term while walking away from the first-term congresswoman.

“As far as the derogatory word the media said I said, I did not say that to her. Period,” said Yoho in an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

Yoho says he strongly disagrees with Ocasio-Cortez’s viewpoints on political issues and that his passion would have been better expressed during a private one-on-one meeting with his fellow lawmaker. Yoho claims that after the confrontation, he saw Ocasio-Cortez again, and he says she told him she “was not yet done with him.”

Gray DC reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office several times to offer her a chance to explain her side of the story, but we did not receive a response.

Over Twitter Wednesday, she announced that she would not be accepting Yoho’s apology.

Since taking office in 2019, the New York representative has quickly grown a large social media following and developed a track record as a liberal firebrand.

Yoho is not seeking re-election at the end of his term. He’s been in office representing Florida’s 3rd Congressional District since 2013.

Watch the video above to hear more on this interaction.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Toledo City Council passes mask mandate; mayor expected to sign order Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
That ordinance was passed in a vote during a special meeting of the City Council on Monday afternoon. Mayor Kapszukiewicz expected to sign it Tuesday.

Politics

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
As officials prepare for the Nov. 3 election, one certainty is clear: It's coming with a big price tag.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

Biden-Sanders task forces unveil joint goals for party unity

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT
The groups sought to hammer out a policy road map to best defeat President Donald Trump.

Politics

Toledo City Council abruptly adjourns meeting when charged members won't leave

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
Toledo City Council president Matt Cherry called for three of the four members of council facing bribery charges to leave the meeting, claiming the other eight were uncomfortable conducting city business in their presence.

Latest News

Politics

Unless they resign, charged council members will likely remain

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Can Toledo City Council vote members off if they’re accused of corruption?

Politics

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's action will keep the documents out of congressional hands at least until the case is resolved, which is not likely to happen before 2021.

Politics

Lawmakers to get classified briefing on Russia bounty intel

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MATTHEW LEE and JAMES LaPORTA
Democrats briefed at the White House this week suggested Trump was bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.

Politics

Charged council members have long history of public service

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Council members charged with bribery and extortion have a long history of public service.

Politics

Toledo party chairs each call for City Council members to resign after bribery charges

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
The chairmen of both the Democratic and Republican parties in Toledo have called for four city council members to resign after they were charged with bribery and extortion in federal court.

Politics

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are ‘Fake News’

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.