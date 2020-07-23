HAZMAT spill closes ramp on I-75 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A commercial vehicle crash has spilled HAZMAT material early Thursday morning, resulting in a ramp closure on I-75 northbound in Wood County.

The ramp from I-75 North to SR 795/I-80 has been shut down, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a single commercial vehicle. Injuries have been reported, but there is no indication what those might be.

Crews are on the scene working on clean up.

