Henry, Defiance, Erie counties upgraded to Level 3; Wood Co. downgraded

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three more Northwest Ohio counties have been upgraded to a Level 3 on the state’s coronavirus index. On Thursday, the governor announced that Henry, Defiance, and Erie counties had all been upgraded to the Red alert level, which indicates a significant increase in cases.

Normally, this would mean those three counties would now be under an Ohio Department of Health mask mandate. However, the governor announced on Wednesday that a statewide mandate would go into effect Thursday at 6 PM.

According to Gov. DeWine, in the last two weeks, Henry County had seen an increase in cases equal to half the total number of cases in the county over the course of the pandemic. 53 of those new cases had been traced back to a Name That Tune event at a local winery that was held on July 11. The governor said that number may still increase.

In a press release last week, the Henry County Health Department confirmed that a Name That Tune event at the Leisure Time Winery in Napoleon had been found to be the source of a major outbreak. The winery announced on Facebook that it would be temporarily shutting its doors, with hopes to reopen at the end of July, citing efforts to prioritize the health of employees and customers. They then announced that a disinfecting company had been on-site to thoroughly clean the business.

We are cooperating and working closely with our local health department to ensure the safety of or staff and community Posted by Leisure Time Winery Napoleon on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Defiance County also saw a sharp uptick in the number of cases over the last two weeks. The county now has 73 cases for every 100,000 residents, with 30 new cases in two weeks. According to the governor, that number marks the largest increase in Defiance County since the start of the pandemic and a third of the total number of cases in the county.

Erie County, meanwhile, has seen an uptick in five different indicators on the state’s index, bringing it to 113 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 89 cases reported over the last two weeks, which equals about 23% of the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic and which has led to it’s labeling as “high incidence” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. DeWine said that some of the trouble for Erie County was due to the recent outbreak in Put-In-Bay.

In good news, Wood County was downgraded from a Level 3 to a Level 2, which indicates a slight reduction in the spread of the virus. The governor cautioned, however, that Wood County had only just dipped below the indicators for Level 3.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.