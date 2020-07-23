NMGL opens nameboards exhibition at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes has opened a temporary exhibition at the Toledo Zoo called "What's in a Name." Housed in the Reflections Gallery of the Aquarium at the zoo, the exhibition is part of a larger collection telling the stories of Great Lakes ships as well as who and why they were named.

The nameboards of the ships on display range in size from 8 feet to 13 feet long.

Originally scheduled to open in April, the Toledo Zoo and NMGL held off on installation until both entities reopened. The plans call for the exhibit to remain at the Toledo Zoo through December.

The exhibit is included with zoo admission.

