Advertisement

NMGL opens nameboards exhibition at Toledo Zoo

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes has opened a temporary exhibition at the Toledo Zoo called "What's in a Name." Housed in the Reflections Gallery of the Aquarium at the zoo, the exhibition is part of a larger collection telling the stories of Great Lakes ships as well as who and why they were named.

The nameboards of the ships on display range in size from 8 feet to 13 feet long.

Originally scheduled to open in April, the Toledo Zoo and NMGL held off on installation until both entities reopened. The plans call for the exhibit to remain at the Toledo Zoo through December.

The exhibit is included with zoo admission.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Brown, Portman say defense budget good for Ohio as veto threat looms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) find common ground within the defense budget.

News

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) full interview

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) full interview

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Fulton Co. Fair hosting Fair Food To Go events

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Details on which vendors are participating are available at the Fulton Co. Fair website.

Latest News

News

Arson investigation underway after house fire on Stickney

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Flames destroyed a vacant house Friday morning on Stickney in Toledo.

State

The future of House Bill 6

Updated: 7 hours ago
The future of Ohio House Bill 6 is uncertain after the bribery scandal in Columbus.

News

Water for Ishmael holding grand opening

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Water for Ishmael will celebrate the opening of its new home for programs and services at a Grand Opening from 6:15-8:30 p.m. today.

Press Release

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful holding cleanup Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Volunteers should meet at Wayman D. Palmer YMCA.

News

House Bill 6 faces uncertain future in light of bribery scandal

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Gov. Mike DeWine and other Republicans are calling for the repeal and replacement of the bill.

Sports

The future of the Tigers franchise is now in Toledo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Four of MLB.com’s Top 50 prospects are in the Tigers organization: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal. All four are in Toledo.