Springfield Local Schools rolls out hybrid plan for Fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Local Schools released its official restart plan for Fall on Thursday. K-12 students will be going back to school buildings two days a week and learning remotely 3 days a week.

The population will be split based on the first letter of the students’ last names.

“We want the kids every day, that is ideal,” says Springfield Superintendent Matt Geha. “But when you have to look at the academics and the safety of everybody -- from the kids, and the houses they go home to, and our staff, teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria, custodial, aids, all of that -- we have to protect every single body with a plan going back to the fall. "

Schools will have sanitation stations, and handwashing protocols will be implemented in school buildings. Face coverings will be required in buildings and buses.

”It’s two children a seat,” explains Geha. “Its assigned seats. Its masks so we can track whenever there could be a case or a symptom.”

Springfield will have a full-time nurse in every school building this year. Superintendent Geha says he knows this plan will be hard on families but its the best they can do under the circumstances, and he stresses that the district’s plan received great feedback from the Ohio Department of Health.

“No doubt it’s tough when you talk about childcare,” he says. When you talk about your professional career, or just wanting your kid to be in class everyday with a great teacher, going forward with your education, this was our only option to go at 50 percent.”

Parents will receive additional information from the district’s alert system Thursday evening. Students in the district who would prefer to learn 100% online will have the option to do so.

