Testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies lets you help others

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, you can donate plasma to help others who are suffering from the virus.

“We actually have an emergency need for that product and we’re asking anyone that has recovered to sign up to donate convalescent plasma if they’re well and can do that,” explains Christy Peters from the Red Cross.

The Red Cross has been testing everyone who donates blood for COVID-19 antibodies for the past month and so far 1.3% have been deemed eligible to donate convalescent plasma. Each donation can help up to three patients fighting COVID-19.

“We have distributed thousands of products since April, but as we’ve seen the COVID 19 cases increase in the last few months, we’ve seen the demand for that product,” says Peters. “In fact, it’s more than doubled in the last month in terms of the need for convalescent plasma.”

Dr. Daniel Cadigan is the medical director of the Lucas County Health Department. He says early results look promising.

“It has been shown to be effective in a large number of patients but the vast majority of what’s being done right now is still in the trial setting,” says Dr. Cadigan.

